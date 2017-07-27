Oscar predictions 2018 - who'll bag the biggest awards?

From Digital Spy

We might only be halfway through the year but already contenders are beginning to emerge for awards season 2018. So we've put our heads together to bring you our hot tickets for next year's Oscars. Quick, get down the bookies now!

1. Dunkirk

So far, this is the movie to beat. Christopher Nolan's immersive tale of the Dunkirk evacuation during World War 2 is highly emotional, based on real events, looks amazing and boasts a quality cast including previous Oscar winner Mark Rylance.

It's got a great shot at Best Picture and Best Director as well as some technical awards. Could possibly get a Best Supporting Actor nod, though it's such an evenly split ensemble that to single out any one performance feels wrong.

2. The Beguiled

Sofia Coppola won best director at Cannes for her beautiful, playful and brutal tale of women in an all-female school who take in a wounded soldier during the American Civil War. Has standout performances from Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst, though again, it's an ensemble.

Coppola will hopefully get at least a Best Director nod, and could possibly win (if she does, she'll only be the second woman ever to do so), but controversy over omission of the racial issues that appear in the book could harm her, as well as the fact that it's had a summer release – not traditionally a good time for Oscar contenders.

3. Detroit

Kathryn Bigelow is so far the only woman to have won a Best Picture Oscar, for her previous collaboration with Mark Boal. Detroit – a relevant and highly depressing story of police brutality and murder during the 1967 Detroit race riots – is based on a true story and sticks rigorously to the facts.

Another ensemble, it might possibly attract Supporting Actor nods for Will Poulter or John Boyega. This also has a summer release though, and the highly upsetting and unrelenting nature of the story might put voters off this for the big prizes.

4. The Papers

Steven Spielberg + Meryl Streep + Tom Hanks + true life story = the Oscar-baitiest film of the year. We haven't even seen a trailer for this yet, but the pedigree and subject matter – a cover-up that spanned four US Presidents pushing the country's first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between journalism and government – puts this very high on the radar.

5. Mother!

Darren Aronofsky's latest is – according to the director himself – a horror, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. Don't be put off by the genre though – Black Swan was a horror too and bagged 5 noms, including a win for star Natalie Portman.

Both Lawrence and Bardem are already Oscar winners, but Aronofsky has only been nominated and never won. This could possibly be his year and the October release date is good for awards season and Halloween alike.

