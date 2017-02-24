Oscar Nominees’ First Roles

Twenty actors have been nominated for Oscars this year. And no matter their background, it has taken a huge amount of work and dedication to get to the Academy Awards. But all these enormously successful actors had to start somewhere. Whether it was a blockbuster hit or an instantly forgettable role, every nominee had to make a first film.

Jeff Bridges is nominated for the seventh time in his long career for his role in Hell or High Water. His first role was in Halls of Anger (1970), as a teenage student in an inner-city high school.

Meryl Streep has a record 20 Oscar nominations in her esteemed career, including one this year for her leading performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. But her first movie role was a supporting one, in the 1977 Jane Fonda film Julia.

Denzel Washington played George Segal’s long-lost son in Carbon Copy (1981). Michelle Williams was in a remake of Lassie (1994). And, of course, Dev Patel, nominated this year for Lion, made his film debut in a movie that won Best Picture — Slumdog Millionaire (2008).

