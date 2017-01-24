Oscar Frontrunner ‘La La Land’ Is a Good Movie, but a Bad Musical

How do you solve a problem like La La Land? On Tuesday, the film confirmed its status as the Best Picture frontrunner, racking up 14 Oscar nominations to accompany its record-setting seven Golden Globe Awards. Whether the musical deserves an awards-season sweep has become a major point of contention among critics, fans, and the Hollywood community. Because La La Land breezed into theaters on a wave of near-universal praise from last fall’s film festivals, it was immediately a prime target for backlash — and if you’ve been following the conversation, you may already be exhausted by the back-and-forth between critics who find the film dazzling or shallow, a delightful fantasy or a whitewashed nostalgia trap. To sidestep the debate (which got heated enough to inspire an SNL skit this weekend), the people who made La La Land putting forth their own awards-season narrative: Everyone who made La La Land took an incredible risk on the film. Director Damien Chazelle spent years trying to get it financed, Ryan Gosling learned jazz piano, and he and Emma Stone went to dance boot camp — all for a project that could easily have flopped because it’s a musical. In one of his Golden Globe speeches earlier in January, Chazelle thanked Lionsgate “for taking the gamble, and for believing that an audience for a movie like this does exist.”

As much as I enjoyed La La Land, that story is starting to irk me. For one thing, a love letter to Hollywood starring two of its most bankable actors, directed by a rising young Oscar nominee, doesn’t score nearly as high on the “risky” scale as awards-season competitors like Moonlight and Loving, which tell challenging stories with lesser-known casts and budgets that are fraction of the modest $30 million budget for La La Land. Moreover, I think La La Land plays it far too safe when it comes to embracing the musical genre. Chazelle gets a lot of the details right — and brings the house down in the last 20 minutes — but for most of the film, he fails to do the one thing that truly defines a musical: tell a story through song.

Most Broadway and movie musicals follow the same basic guidelines for when and how songs appear. There’s usually an opening number that defines the world and characters, like “All That Jazz” from Chicago, “Tradition” from Fiddler on the Roof, “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” from Oklahoma! and “New York, New York” from On the Town. Then the main characters introduce themselves; these are known as “I want” or “I am” songs, and classic examples include “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from My Fair Lady, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz. After the characters and themes are established, songs are used to move the plot forward and clue the audience in to what the characters are thinking. These aren’t hard and fast rules — Singin’ in the Rain, for example, breaks them all — but the takeaway is that the key moments in a musical should take place during musical numbers.

Watch a scene from ‘La La Land:’





But that’s not how Chazelle approaches La La Land. The film does have a big opening number (“Another Day of Sun”) that establishes a music-filled present-day Los Angeles, but the song doesn’t connect to the larger plot and offers only a passing glance at the main characters. (Chazelle has said that he considered cutting it to get to the story faster.) After the song is done, the film separately introduces Mia (Stone) and Sebastian (Gosling). The next musical number, “Someone in the Crowd,” is sung by Mia’s three roommates — characters we never see again — and then by a chorus at the party they attend. Then Mia and Sebastian, who have encountered each other twice now, finally meet during another party scene. Afterwards, as they each try to find their cars, they sing a flirty song — more like half a song, really — about how they don’t care for each other at all (“A Lovely Night”).

All of which is to say: The audience doesn’t hear the characters sing, or see them dance, until the film’s third song. At that point, Mia and Sebastian have had plenty of screen time, but the musical seems to be happening around them, at the edges of the film, rather than unfolding with the main characters at the center. Even “A Lovely Night” doesn’t further their story; it’s really just a button on the cute meeting party scene that already happened (which may be why the song is so short).