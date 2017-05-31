Orlando Bloom's mum sends his up-to-date CV to every national newspaper

Bloom… mum Sonia wades into ‘inaccuracies’ about her son in the press with an up-to-date CV – Credit: Rex Features

Who needs agents and publicists when you’ve got a mum who’s more than happy to take on some of that hard work, and likely for a fraction of the cost.

And so it is that Orlando Bloom’s 75-year-old mum Sonia Copeland Bloom, a former journalist herself, has sent a fully up-to-date CV to every major newspaper in the country.

According to a report in The Times, the CV, which runs to several pages, came with an accompanying note which expressed her frustration at ‘repeated inaccuracies in the media’ regarding Bloom’s ‘upbringing and career’.

“I have the pleasure in enclosing a copy of his CV which is both up to date and 100 per cent accurate,” she adds.

The four-page document includes details of the 40-year-old ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star’s nine O-levels, his patronage of the New Marlow Youth Theatre, his honorary degree from the University of Kent, and his degree from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Elsewhere, it refers to Bloom’s ‘meteoric’ rise to fame, and also features a full page of his reviews, all of which are glowing.

Some of this frustration over inaccuracy, however, could perhaps be laid at Bloom’s own door.

He hit the headlines recently after an interview with Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1, in which the Canterbury-born star referred to himself as being ‘still a pikey from Kent’, ‘pikey’ being a derogatory term used for a gypsy or traveller.

He was branded ‘a fool’ by gypsy leaders for using the word.

He later apologised for the gaffe, saying: “I’ve come from Kent and I grew up with a lot of, like, freewheeling, cool, interesting characters like that. I certainly wasn’t taking a slant at that at all. I’m very respectful.”

His mum too took to the pages of the Kentish Gazette via a letter leaping to his defence.

“I think anyone listening would have known it was said jokingly about the place where he was born and bred,” she wrote.

“Orlando, I feel sure, was referring to the fact he enjoys mixing with people from all walks of life.

“He is a friendly, courteous, respectful guy, happy to meet, chat, sign autographs and take selfies with anyone who asks.”

