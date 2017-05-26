Orlando Bloom Returns as Will Turner: A Recap of His ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Storyline

Orlando Bloom is returning as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. It’s been nearly a decade since Bloom sailed the high seas as a pirate, so before you go see the latest installment in the Pirates franchise, here’s a recap of his character’s storyline.

When Will was a child, on a journey to find his father, his ship was attacked by pirates. He was found in the water by Elizabeth Swann. Taken to the island that Elizabeth was journeying to with her father, Will grew up as a blacksmith’s apprentice, developing feelings for Elizabeth along the way.

Will had to team up with the notorious Captain Jack Sparrow, a pirate, after Elizabeth was kidnapped by Barbossa, the man who led a mutiny against him. During the course of events, Sparrow told Will that his dad was a pirate named Bootstrap Bill.

After defeating Barbossa and recovering the black pearl, Will helped Sparrow escape his hanging and won the love of Elizabeth. That act caused Lord Cutler Beckett to arrive and arrest Will and Elizabeth on their wedding day. Beckett sent Will on a mission, which would help free Elizabeth, to find the treasure chest that contained Davy Jones’s heart.

Along the way, the evil Davy Jones captured Will. Father and son had a reunion on the Flying Dutchman. Will escaped and found Elizabeth and Jack. They wound up in a battle with Davy Jones and his Kraken, and they only managed to escape the Kraken after Elizabeth tricked Sparrow with a kiss that distracted him from the fact that she was handcuffing him to the ship that the Kraken was attacking.

Unfortunately, Will saw the kiss and developed a mistrust of Elizabeth. In the fallout, Beckett gained control of Davy Jones. So Will, Elizabeth, and a resurrected Barbossa rescued Sparrow from the afterlife. During the final battle in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Will and Elizabeth’s love was rekindled and they were finally married. But Will was killed by Davy Jones aboard the Flying Dutchman.

After Davy Jones was killed, Will had his heart removed and was resurrected. He became the new captain of the Flying Dutchman and would have only one day on shore for every 10 years at sea. He left his heart with Elizabeth for safekeeping. Will’s last appearance was his return to shore to see Elizabeth again and meet his son.

