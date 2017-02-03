Oprah Winfrey Goes Blond for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

UPDATE: We’ve removed the unauthorized photo below.

Ava DuVernay has already followed up her critically acclaimed 2014 drama Selma with an Oscar-nominated effort, the Best Documentary contender 13th. However, she’s truly stepping up to the blockbuster plate with her latest project, Disney’s adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s fantasy novel A Wrinkle in Time. That film isn’t due until 2018, but its production is well underway, and a new picture from the set has now given us our first look at one of its biggest star’s outrageous ’do.

In the above behind-the-scenes photo from the A Wrinkle in Time shoot, Oprah Winfrey is seen with a seriously over-the-top head of crimped blond locks. While her coiffure is more than a bit crazy, it’s not altogether surprising, given that Winfrey’s role in the film is that of Mrs. Which, one of three supernatural centaur-like alien beings who take siblings Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe) and Meg Murray (Storm Reid) and their friend Calvin (Levi Miller) on a trip through the universe to find the Murrays’ missing scientist father (Chris Pine).

If successful, A Wrinkle in Time will no doubt serve as the initial installment of a multipart franchise, given that L’Engle’s novel was the first in a quintet that also includes A Wind in the Door, A Swiftly Tilting Planet, Many Waters, and An Acceptable Time. Disney is certainly hoping for such an outcome and has enlisted an impressive cast for the movie, including Reese Witherspoon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Andre Holland, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis, and Michael Peña — all of whose roles we outlined late last year. The film itself debuts in theaters on April 6, 2018.

