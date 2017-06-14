Tom Holland blabs that Spider-Man: Homecoming will be first of a trilogy

Blabbed… Spider-Man: Homecoming will be the first in a trilogy – Credit: Sony

If you’re trying to keep secret your plans for a trilogy of Spider-Man movies, starting, say, with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, don’t tell Tom Holland because he’ll just blab it to the first French website he happens upon.

Speaking during a Facebook Live interview with French movie website AlloCiné, he inadvertently managed to reveal Marvel and Sony’s plans.

“Yes, there is what we call the arc of the character,” he said.

“There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies.

“He’s definitely not the finished article by the end of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and… go through puberty I guess. It’s going to be an exciting couple of movies.”

Hang on, let’s just double back on that… two movies?

“There will be a Spider-Man 2 and 3… Yeah, well now you know, sorry Marvel. Whoops!”

Whoops indeed.

It’s perhaps not such an unexpected revelation – these things tend to come in threes these days, though sadly previous Spidey Andrew Garfield didn’t make it that far in his ill-fated ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ series.

But it’s not yet known whether all three movies will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s partnership with Sony Pictures, which owns the Spider-Man rights.

In a pioneering deal, Holland’s Spider-Man made a cameo appearance in Marvel’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’ for Disney, while Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man/Tony Stark appears in Sony’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

But it was recently confirmed that the forthcoming ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off ‘Venom’ movie, starring Tom Hardy, will not be part of the MCU.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ will be swinging into your neighbourhood from July 5.

