Onlyliberalshavemorals: Republicans really, truly, believe that the majority of the country loves Trump no matter what stupid thing he does. Even the election results don't bear that out. He only won because of the electoral college. That doesn't exactly scream "mandate". Oh, and the polls the day before the election had both of them running neck and neck. So the whole "polls aren't reliable" excuse falls apart also. So this idea that everybody's gonna riot if he's impeached really isn't backed up by anything.