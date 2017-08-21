One last CBeebies Bedtime Story for Tom Hardy and his late dog Woody

Hardy… will appear once more on CBeebies with his beloved dog, Woodstock – Credit: BBC

Tom Hardy’s last Bedtime Story on CBeebies will have a poignant edge to it, as it’s the last time he shared the screen with his dog Woody.

Woody, short for Woodstock, died in June aged six after battling a muscle disorder, and was at Hardy’s side as he recorded a series of stories for the bedtime slot on Cbeebies.

This latest story, which was recorded last year, will be a reading of the story ‘Fleabag’ by Helen Stephens, about a scruffy dog who needs a new home, and a little boy who wants a dog.





Hardy has appeared reading the bedtime story four times already, and this will be the fifth and final occasion.

On Woody’s death, Hardy wrote an emotional tribute on his blog.

“Photo shoots, premieres, made many many friends he was #73 most influential animal in TIME magazine. He beat JAWS. Something we all thought was brilliant,” he wrote.

“He’s been in Peaky Blinders. Legend. Everyone who met him loved him. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love.

“He was Far too young to leave us and We at home are devastated by his loss I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. the world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side.”

Hardy adopted Woody when he was working on the movie ‘Lawless’ in Atlanta in 2012, finding him after he ran out across a turnpike in front of his car one night.

The last Tom Hardy Bedtime Story will air on August 26 on CBeebies, which also happens to be National Dog Day.

