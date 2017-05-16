OMG it’s the first Emoji Movie trailer





‘The Emoji Movie’ gets its first trailer…

And it’s a weird world within your mobile phone.

‘The Emoji Movie’ is here, and it’s taking us on a trip inside our smartphones. Starring T.J. Miller as Gene, we take a trip through the expressive world of Emojis… and while there’s an emoji for every occasion, it looks as though some icons are born more expressive than others.

And that’s what this film is all about.

It’s already being compared to the likes of ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ and ‘Inside Out’… but ‘The Emoji Movie’ brings a story of finding your place and fitting in, to the world of social media icons.

Meh – Credit: Columbia Pictures More

In a world where emojis are born with one expression, Gene is an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter… and he’s bursting with a multitude of emotions and expressions. But he’s determined to become ‘normal’, so he enlists the help of his friend Hi5 (James Corden) and the notorious codebreaker, Jailbreak (Anna Faris).

How is he going to become ‘normal’?

Well, they embark on an app-hopping adventure to find the code that will fix Gene.

“But when a greater danger threatens the phone, the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends who must save their world before it’s deleted forever.”

Gene and Jailbreak hit the town – Credit: Columbia Pictures More

Can they save the phone, and the rest of their emoji-filled world?

We’ll have to wait and see.

‘The Emoji Movie’ stars T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris, Patrick Stewart, Sofia Vergara, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Tony Leondis directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote with Eric Siegel, Mike White, and Jordan Roberts.

‘The Emoji Movie’ heads to cinemas on 4 August 2017.

