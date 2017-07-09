Olivia Munn to return in X-Men: Dark Phoenix?

Psylocke may be back in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’.

She was one of the four Horsemen of Apocalypse… and she was last seen escaping his clutches at the end of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’. But could Olivia Munn’s Psylocke return?

According to Omega Underground, that’s a distinct possibility… as actress Olivia Munn is spotted in Montreal – where the upcoming ‘X-Men: Dark Phonix’ is currently filming.

“Olivia Munn revealed today on her SnapChat that she is currently is Montreal where X-Men: Dark Phoenix so happens to be filming currently,” they revealed. “While this isn’t a confirmation that she will be in the film it’s a very good indication.”

And to add to the rumours, celebrity site GotCeleb snapped the young ‘X-Men’ actress arriving at Montreal airport…

But does this really mean anything?

Well, not exactly.

For the time being, it’s just a rumour. It could be a huge coincidence that Olivia Munn just happens to be travelling to Montreal at the same time the ‘X-Men’ sequel is filming. But if I had to hazard a guess, I’d say that Psylocke will be back in ‘Dark Phoenix’.

Olivia Munn as Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse – Credit: 20th Century Fox More

She was first introduced in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ but Psylocke has been a comic book staple since her debut back in a 1976 issue of ‘Captain Britain’. Initially a supporting character, she went on to join the ‘X-Men’ in 1986… and become a firm fan favourite.

Known for her incredible fighting skills, her big screen abilities include telepathic, telekinetic and psionic abilities, as well as projecting purple psionic energy, often in the form of a blade.

And she looked incredibly cool.

It certainly makes sense to bring Psylocke back. After all, she escaped the wrath of Apocalypse at the end of her debut movie, and I get the feeling there’s a lot more story to tell.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ stars Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Evan Peters, and Lamarr Johnson.

Simon Kinberg will both write and direct the movie.

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ opens in cinemas on 2 November 2018.

