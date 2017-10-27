Olivia Colman to take over as the Queen in The Crown

Olivia Colman is set to take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II in TV drama ‘The Crown’, according to reports.

Claire Foy has been in the role for the show’s first series, and finished shooting the second series in the spring.

But Colman, 43, is now thought to be taking over, playing the Queen from the age of 40 to around 60 for the next two series of Peter Morgan’s Emmy-winning drama, reports the Daily Mail.

Another actress will likely be cast for the part in any latter series, depicting the Queen in old age.

Morgan has previously said that he has always intended to re-cast the role as the lead character ages.

“What’s so beautiful about Claire is her youth. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds,” he told Variety.

“That informs everything we do.”

‘Broadchurch’ star Colman is set to start filming her part of the drama next year, with the show airing on Netflix some time in 2019.

But she’s already had a brush with regal roles.

She played played the Queen mother in ‘Hyde Park On The Hudson’ in 2012, opposite Bill Murray’s Franklin D. Roosevelt, and plays Queen Anne in the forthcoming movie ‘The Favourite’ with Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

The second series of ‘The Crown’ airs on December 8 on Netflix.

