Olaf's playing reindeer games in 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' poster (exclusive)

It continues to be a long wait for Disney’s sequel to the 2013 mega-hit Frozen (trust us, we have kids), with Frozen 2 slated to hit theaters Nov. 27, 2019. In parental terms, that’s roughly 15,000 questions about when the new Frozen movie is coming out.

We will get a nice doze of the Frozen-verse to hold us over, though, when the Mouse House unveils the new spinoff, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, which will play before Disney-Pixar’s upcoming release Coco, in theaters this November.

And today we’ve got an exclusive first look at the poster, which finds Olaf taking his beloved reindeer Sven (not to be confused with that funky-looking donkey, Kristoff) for a spin:

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure is a 21-minute “featurette” that follows the Josh Gad-voiced snowman and his trusty steed on a mission throughout the kingdom after Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) realize Arendelle is lacking in holiday traditions.

You can check it out in theaters with Coco starting Nov. 22.



Watch the trailer for ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’:





