Olaf’s Frozen Adventure gets a cool trailer

Disney’s new ‘Frozen’ spin-off get a hilarious trailer.

That’s right parents – prepare to endure the soundtrack all over again.

The all-new ‘Frozen’ animated featurette will debut exclusively alongside Disney’s ‘Coco’ this November… and it looks as though Olaf is going to have quite an adventure, as he tries to find some suitable holiday traditions for Anna and Elsa to make their own.

And you can count on Olaf to not get it quite right…

What’s it all about?

Well, it’s the first Christmas season since the castle gates re-opened… and Anna and Elsa are hosting a celebration for the entire of Arendelle. But when the townspeople unexpectedly go home to enjoy their own holiday festivities, the girls realise they have no traditions of their own.

Olaf learns some new Christmas traditions – Credit: Disney

Enter Olaf and Sven, who team up to put a smile on Anna and Elsa’s faces.

And it looks like they’re going to have to scour the entire kingdom to find the best holiday traditions to brighten up the castle.

“I’m thrilled that Disney Animation’s featurette ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ will be coming to theaters in November with Pixar’s ‘Coco,’” said Disney boss, John Lasseter. “It’s a perfect pairing – they’re both beautiful, heartfelt films about families and how people carry traditions forward. I can’t wait for audiences to get to see both of these terrific projects together on the big screen.”

Olaf and Sven team up to help Anna and Elsa – Credit: Disney

And the best bit?

The 21-minute feature includes four brand-new songs.

It looks as though ‘Frozen’ fans are really going to get a kick out of this – with Olaf up to his usual antics. And as much as I might moan about the songs, young-uns will be likely end up belting them out at the top of their voices for years to come.

‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ heads to cinemas with ‘Coco’ on 22 November 2017.

