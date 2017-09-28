'Olaf's Frozen Adventure': First look at the new toys based on upcoming Disney short

Disney infamously got caught flat-footed by the runaway success of Frozen: When the film erupted into theaters during the 2013 holiday season, leading legions of fans to erupt into “Let It Go,” there wasn’t nearly enough merchandise to satisfy the initial demand. With a new Frozen spinoff headed to theaters this fall, the House of Mouse and its partners aren’t repeating history.

To accompany Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, a 21-minute holiday-themed featurette set to open on Nov. 22 in front of Disney-Pixar’s Coco, there will be an avalanche of tie-in toys, books, clothes, and assorted knickknacks. And Yahoo Movies has a sneak peek at the first new products from Hasbro pegged to the upcoming release.

First up is the Musical Elsa Doll, which, at the press of her belly button, belts out Arendelle’s next earworm, “When We’re Together,” featuring Idina Menzel’s vocals. The $24.99 doll also features the ice queen’s new outfit from the short.

Musical Elsa Doll (Photo: Hasbro)

There’s also the Festive Friends Collection ($49.99), which reunites the key players from Frozen: Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf, along with three “festive” outfits to mix and match.

The Olaf's Frozen Adventure Festive Friends Collection (Photo: Hasbro)

Both products will be in stores in October.

Watch the trailer for Olaf’s Frozen Adventure:





