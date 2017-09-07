Olaf's back in new trailer for Frozen mini-movie Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Everyone’s favourite snowman Olaf from ‘Frozen’ is back, and this time, he’s festive.

A new short ‘mini-movie’ called ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ is being attached to a seasonal re-release of Disney’s box office smashing ‘Frozen’, which will be hitting cinemas in the UK in November.

And here’s the first glimpse.

It finds Olaf trying to find a suitable Christmas tradition to usher in some festive cheer to Anna and Elsa’s palace.

As ever, Josh Gad voices the hapless snowman, with Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel reprising their roles as Arenedelle’s royal family, and Jonathan Groff as ice harvester Kristoff.

And there’s also a bit of Sven the Reindeer action in there too.

The mini-movie, which features four new songs, might just sate ‘Frozen’ fans’ appetites ahead of the currently-in-production ‘Frozen 2’, which won’t hit cinemas until November, 2019.

In the meantime, ‘Frozen’ will be back at participating UK cinemas for one weekend only, November 25 and 26, with tickets going on sale on November 1.

