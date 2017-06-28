Okja's Jake Gyllenhaal interview: 'I’m interested in taking risks. This just happens to be one them'

In a reversal of normal practice, Jake Gyllenhaal asked South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho if he could be in Okya, a fantasy morality tale about mass production in the food industry that centres around a child’s relationship with a genetically modified animal.

“I’ve known Bong for a long time,” Gyllenhaal tells me at the Cannes film festival, where Okja made it’s world premiere. “We’ve talked on many occasions about doing a film together. When he showed me the first image of Okja, it was just in passing as we were having a conversation about something else. I asked if there was a role for me in it.”

On seeing a drawing of Okja, a cute, furry, super-sized pig, Gylenhaal had an inkling that the ensuing film would be something special. Especially as it was being made by the director of hit 2006 monster flick The Host, which also mixed fantasy themes with an environmental message.

Gyllenhaal (above) as Dr Johnny in 'Okja' asked for a role in Bong Joon-Ho's film (Rex Features)

Bong’s other credits include the blood-curdling serial-killer drama, Memories of Murder (2003) and Snowpiercer (2013), a post-apocalyptic satire set on a train in perpetual motion. The director has many fans, including Quentin Tarantino who says Bong is in the same class as Steven Spielberg: “He has something that Spielberg has. There is this level of entertainment and comedy in his films.”

Bong also has a fan in Tilda Swinton. She starred in Snowpiercer, as a political leader with many similarities to Margaret Thatcher. She had such a good time that she wanted not only to act with Bong again, but is also a co-producer on Okja.

Swinton plays Lucy Mirando, the CEO of the Mirando Corporation. The evil mind has come up with the idea of creating a cheap food source for the planet ­– a genetically modified pig-like animal that can grow to the size of an elephant. Example pigs are sent around the world, where at the end of a decade whoever has the biggest, fattest, tastiest-looking animal, will have their furry friend cloned for mass-consumption.

Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun) with her genetically modified pig-like animal in 'Okja'

What Mirando never bargains for is that ten years on, one of the animals, Okja, will be the pet and best friend of Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), a sweet South Korean schoolgirl. Mirando’s attempt to retrieve Okja leads to a zany adventure that sees an animal rights group led by Paul Dano try to intervene to highlight the evil and cruel exploitation that underpins Mirando’s plan. On Mirando’s side is the character that Bong Joon-ho suggested Gyllenhaal play, Dr Johnny, a sad-sack zoologist who is the spokesperson for the company.

