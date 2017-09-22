It's official: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is finished

Hold on to your blasters… ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is ready to go.

Director Rian Johnson has revealed that he’s now wrapped on the movie’s post-production, posting a celebratory picture on his Instagram page.

“Aaaand that’s a wrap on the hardest working post production team in the galaxy. Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers.” he captioned.





Drinks all round, then.

And what with the rather violent turbulence at Lucasfilm around the changes of personnel on the ‘Han Solo’ film and ‘Star Wars 9’, it must be something of a relief to have this next movie in the bag with three months to go before release.

Now all that remains to be seen is a final trailer which, thanks to some heavy hinting from Mark Hamill on Twitter (now deleted), sounds like it could be arriving on October 9.

“Watch Monday Night Football on Monday October 9th – for no reason in particular,” he told fans earlier this week, but the fact that the tweet has now been vaporised like so many Alderaans may mean that there’s now another date in mind.

Could it come even sooner?

Either way, fans are itching for another look at the eighth movie in the ‘Star Wars’ series prior to its release, having seen nothing at all since the first two-minute teaser in April.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaas, alongside new cast-members Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern, it’s out in the UK on December 14.

