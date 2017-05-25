Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski heading for Top Gun 2

Top Gun 2… may have found its director (Credit: Paramount/Everett Collection)

No sooner has Tom Cruise confirmed that he’s rejoining the highway to the danger zone, there’s now a director in the frame for the long-awaited ‘Top Gun 2’.

Joseph Kosinski is said to be the front-runner for the job, the helmsman who directed Cruise in the 2013 sci-fi actioner ‘Oblivion’.

Variety reports that although there’s been no official offer as yet, one is very much imminent.

And it’s not just Kosinski’s previous history with Cruise which has put him at the head of the pack, but apparently also his ‘vision for the sequel’s direction’.

He made his big screen debut with ‘Tron: Legacy’ in 2010, his next project being ‘Granite Mountain’ with Miles Teller and Josh Brolin.

Cruise revealed the confirmed plans for ‘Top Gun 2’ while appearing on Australian morning show ‘Sunrise’.

“We’re going to start filming it probably in the next year,” he said. “It’s happening. It’s definitely happening.

“You’re the first people that I’ve said this to.”

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017





According to reports, the sequel will focus on subjects like drone tehcnology, fifth generation fighter planes, and the end of the era of aerial dogfighting.

It’s also thought that Cruise’s Maverick will now be playing an instructor who butts heads with a young pilot that has many of the reckless hallmarks of his younger self.

Cruise, meanwhile, is next up in ‘The Mummy’, due out June 9.

