Obi-Wan spin-off working title hints at return to Tatooine

Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting a ‘Star Wars’ spin-off.

And the film’s working title hints at a return to Tatooine.

Thanks to the folks at Omega Underground, the working title for the upcoming ‘Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story’ has been revealed… and it gives a rather obscure hint about where the film will be taking place.

“Omega Underground have uncovered the production title for the upcoming Star Wars anthology film featured around Obi-Wan Kenobi,” they revealed. “According to a recent listing for Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story the working title is Joshua Tree.”

Why is that so important?

Well, ‘Star Wars’ movies have a long history of obscure working titles, dating all the way back to ‘Blue Harvest’ which was used as a working title for ‘Return of the Jedi’. Recently, we’ve seen ‘Red Cup’ used for ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’ as well as ‘Space Bears’ for ‘The Last Jedi’.

But ‘Joshua Tree’ may give us a bit more to go on…

“Joshua Tree (aka desert yucca palm tree) could be hinting to Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California (along with other parks) as a possible shooting location for the new anthology film,” they explained. “The original Star Wars shot some Tatooine scenes at Death Valley National Park and surrounding locations. The location tease supports fan speculation that the Kenobi film will indeed take place on Tatooine.”

Both Joshua Tree National Park and Death Valley are in the same region.

And this could mean that the Obi-Wan spin-off will return to our favourite desert planet.

Of course, the original ‘Star Wars’ desert scenes were largely filmed in Tunisia… but with a difficult political climate, attractive incentives to film in California, as well as a history with pick-up shoots in the region, this could well end up being the film’s main location.

And it makes sense – after all, Obi-Wan’s story is largely Tatooine-based.

At least, after the prequel trilogy.

But will Ewan McGregor return to the role? Unfortunately, there’s no official word, despite the fact that McGregor has expressed interest many, many times before.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

