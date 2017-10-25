NSFW second trailer for Netflix's Bright packs gunfights, magic and Will Smith trash tallk

‘Bright,’ Will Smith’s reunion with ‘Suicide Squad’ director David Ayer, is just under two months away from launching on Netflix and limited cinemas – and here’s a new trailer to remind us of that.

Written by Max Landis (‘Chronicle,’ Netflix’s ‘Dirk Gently’), ‘Bright’ looks like a variation on 1980s sci-fi cop thriller ‘Alien Nation’ by way of ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ with more than a hint of Ayer’s ‘End of Watch’ and ‘Training Day’ (on which he was screenwriter) in the mix.

In a contemporary world in which magical creatures co-exist with humans, Smith’s bad-tempered LA cop Daryl Ward is unwillingly partnered with Egerton’s Nick Jakoby, the LAPD’s first orc officer.

Together, the mismatched partners crack a case which – as ever the case in these situations – proves bigger than they expected.

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in ‘Bright’ (credit: Netflix) More

At San Diego Comic Con this July, Ayer seemed to throw a little shade at his widely-derided 2016 DC movie ‘Suicide Squad’ in insisting that ‘Bright’ wouldn’t be “some bulls**t PG-13 studio movie” – and judging by the above trailer he wasn’t kidding, as Smith seems drop the F-bomb once every sentence.

Given that the trailer also promises a revival of that 80s cop movie staple, the strip club shoot-out, it’s safe to say ‘Bright’ definitely isn’t a film to watch with the whole family, even if it does have orcs, elves and magical swords.

‘Bright’ certainly looks… how best to put this… a unique variation on the cop buddy movie, and further evidence of how bold Netflix can be in picking original properties. And given that ‘Bad Boys 3’ looks like it probably isn’t happening, this might be the best down-and-dirty cop routine we get from Smith for some time.

‘Bright’s supporting cast includes Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry and Edgar Ramirez. Look for it on Netflix and in limited cinemas on 22 December.

