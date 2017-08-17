Noomi Rapace interview: 'I decided to never see myself as the victim'

Noomi Rapace could be Hollywood's hardest working actor. Sat in a central London hotel one May afternoon, the short-haired Swedish star bats off jet lag having wrapped two forthcoming films taking her from LA to Rome via her native’s capital before arriving in London, the city she calls home. In other words, Noomi Rapace needs a holiday.

“I’m very used to it," the hard-working actor levels, “I love my job, but this is the first time I feel like I actually want to take a little break.”

One look at her latest project, What Happened to Monday - which hits Netflix on Friday 18 August - and you can see why. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the science-fiction thriller saw Rapace face the gargantuan task of getting into the mindset of not one, but seven identical sisters who pretend to be one person in an attempt to avoid a dystopian organisation known as the Child Allocation Bureau led by Willem Dafoe and Glenn Close.



The extent of the challenge - both physically and emotionally - was not lost on the film’s lead.

“I was alone in the room most of the time with green screen and an ear piece with pre-recorded dialogue," she remembers. It was such a strange, hard experience. I was at the gym every day at 4am, my pick up was 6. I didn’t go for dinners, I didn’t see anyone. I was in my own bubble - there was not a millimetre of extra space in my brain, my focus was completely on those sisters. It really took me on my most extreme version so far. I came back and said no to like eight or nine films, I think."

She recounts the day Dafoe came on-set after weeks of solitude.

“[Willem] came after 10 weeks and it had been just me for nine and I was a complete weirdo, crying, ‘I’m so happy you’re here!’ He was like, ‘Okay…’ [laughs] It was such a blessing to be with someone again.”

The all-encompassing experience brings to bear another character, perhaps the one Rapace is best remembered for: Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium trilogy spearheaded by The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009), a role the actor says rendered her “a complete nutcase.”

“That was a year and a half," Rapace recalls. "We did the three films back to back and I was a mess. I wrapped the third one and remember the producers came in with a big bottle of champagne and everyone was celebrating. I had to run to the loo and was just vomiting; my body throwing out Lisbeth. I’m never sick but I couldn’t stand. It was like a physical exorcism.”

