Noel Clarke confirms Kidulthood TV series is on the way

Noel Clarke's officially confirmed that a Kidulthood TV series is on the way.

The actor, writer and filmmaker – who you'll also know from appearances in Doctor Who, Star Trek Into Darkness and the Kidulthood movie's two sequels Adulthood and Brotherhood – had been promising "a little surprise" all weekend on Twitter, adding that it would offer an "opportunity for young actors and writers".

On Sunday evening (October 1), Noel revealed exactly what that surprise was – also sharing a very brief glimpse at the first script.

He's not giving much away about the Kidulthood TV series so far, but we do know that the first episode is called 'Kidolescence', and it was written by Noel himself.

The front page of the script also bears the tagline "New world... new rules... new problems."

Kidulthood focused on the ups and downs of a group of teenagers growing up in inner west London, with Clarke writing the script and joining an ensemble cast which also included Jaime Winstone, Rafe Spall, Aml Ameen and Nicholas Hoult.

Clarke wrote and directed its follow-up Adulthood in 2008, which followed his character Sam as he dealt with the ghosts of his past.

Also featuring Danny Dyer, Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson and Ben Drew (aka musician Plan B), Adulthood and became a box office hit on its opening weekend and the following year, Clarke won BAFTA's Rising Star award.

The final film in the trilogy, Brotherhood, debuted last year.

More recently, Clarke has also signed up to appear in series four of BBC comedy Inside No.9 and made an appearance on Who Do You Think You Are? just a few weeks ago.

