'Night of the Living Dead' 12-Hour Marathon: Zombies to Take Over Syfy's Facebook Live for George Romero's Birthday

There’s no greater master of horror than George A. Romero, the man responsible for 1968’s seminal Night of the Living Dead — and, by extension, the entire zombie-apocalypse genre that shuffled along in its wake. While Romero subsequently went on to make a number of other classics, Night remains his crowning glory. And to celebrate the legend’s upcoming birthday, Syfy network is aiming to pay tribute to his peerless legacy with a day-long marathon – and it’ll be available both on TV and online.

Romero turns 77 this Saturday, Feb. 4, and to celebrate, Syfy will show Night for 12 consecutive hours beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on its official Facebook page. That means anyone with an Internet connection and a couple of free hours will get a chance to experience Romero’s black-and-white horror classic (either again, or for the first time) via Facebook Live, and follow along with fellow viewers by using the Twitter hashtag #LivingDeadMarathon. And if fans would rather wait for the dark to visit the filmmaker’s zombie saga, the network will also show the film on TV at 11:42 p.m. ET that evening.

Forty-nine years (!) after its initial release, Romero’s independently produced Night remains one of horror’s all-time best — and most influential — works. So don’t miss this opportunity to learn the origins of the walking dead, courtesy of Syfy.

Watch George A. Romero and Co. Talk ‘Night of the Living Dead’: