Nigel Farage lampooned after Dunkirk tweet

Presumably Nigel Farage just wanted to pay his respects to those fallen soldiers of Dunkirk, after seeing Christopher Nolan’s new World War II epic.
Taking to Twitter, and with a look a solemn reverence on his face – unless it was indigestion – the former UKIP leader recommended that ‘every youngster’ should go and see the movie.
I urge every youngster to go out and watch #Dunkirk pic.twitter.com/wxqap6a2dP
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 25, 2017
But clearly not understanding how the internet works, soon his best intentions were being lampooned mercilessly.
I urge every youngster to go out and watch pic.twitter.com/OnkZsPqVG5
— David Lewis (@davidclewis) July 26, 2017
Truly sickening @Nigel_Farage pic.twitter.com/BNmeEBz60E
— Catthew Mole, OBE (@Crazy_Cole79) July 26, 2017
I urge every youngster to go out and watch #PeppaPigDaMovie pic.twitter.com/W2893U2gP0
— Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) July 26, 2017
I urge ever youngster to go out and watch 'on the buses' #fiction #brexit #bullshit #farage pic.twitter.com/zXu0Fn5iAB
— Tom Radburn (@Thomas_Radburn) July 26, 2017
I urge every youngster to go out and watch #HardBrexxxit pic.twitter.com/7st6G1jhcb
— Mark Bartlam ❄ (@MarkBartlam) July 26, 2017
Oh Nigel… this really hasn’t gone very well at all, has it.
