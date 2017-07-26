Nigel Farage lampooned after Dunkirk tweet

Farage… is being lampooned for his plea for youngsters to see Dunkirk – Credit: Twitter

Presumably Nigel Farage just wanted to pay his respects to those fallen soldiers of Dunkirk, after seeing Christopher Nolan’s new World War II epic.

Taking to Twitter, and with a look a solemn reverence on his face – unless it was indigestion – the former UKIP leader recommended that ‘every youngster’ should go and see the movie.

I urge every youngster to go out and watch #Dunkirk pic.twitter.com/wxqap6a2dP — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 25, 2017





But clearly not understanding how the internet works, soon his best intentions were being lampooned mercilessly.

(Credit: Twitter) More

(Credit: Twitter) More

I urge every youngster to go out and watch pic.twitter.com/OnkZsPqVG5 — David Lewis (@davidclewis) July 26, 2017









I urge every youngster to go out and watch #PeppaPigDaMovie pic.twitter.com/W2893U2gP0 — Rod Kelly (@rodkelly50) July 26, 2017









I urge every youngster to go out and watch #HardBrexxxit pic.twitter.com/7st6G1jhcb — Mark Bartlam ❄ (@MarkBartlam) July 26, 2017





Oh Nigel… this really hasn’t gone very well at all, has it.

Read More:

Is Ben Affleck quitting Batman after Justice League?

DC’s Shazam! set to shoot early 2018

Channing Tatum: Universal’s new Van Helsing?



