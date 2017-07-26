Nigel Farage lampooned after Dunkirk tweet

Ben Arnold
UK Movies Writer
Farage… is being lampooned for his plea for youngsters to see Dunkirk – Credit: Twitter

Presumably Nigel Farage just wanted to pay his respects to those fallen soldiers of Dunkirk, after seeing Christopher Nolan’s new World War II epic.

Taking to Twitter, and with a look a solemn reverence on his face – unless it was indigestion – the former UKIP leader recommended that ‘every youngster’ should go and see the movie.


But clearly not understanding how the internet works, soon his best intentions were being lampooned mercilessly.

(Credit: Twitter)
(Credit: Twitter)






Oh Nigel… this really hasn’t gone very well at all, has it.

Read More:
Is Ben Affleck quitting Batman after Justice League? 
DC’s Shazam! set to shoot early 2018
Channing Tatum: Universal’s new Van Helsing?