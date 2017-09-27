Nicole Kidman urges women to support each other in open letter to fans

Actress Nicole Kidman has told how she has become “more aware than ever” of the need for women to support each other in an open letter about combating domestic violence.

The Academy Award-winner described herself as part of a “global support network of 3.4 billion” as she explained why she has focused her career on playing strong and independent female characters.

In a letter published by Porter magazine, the 50-year-old mother wrote: “It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl.

“This conviction has guided me tremendously as I have pursued my career as an actor and a producer.

“It has guided my choices to often portray strong, independent women who go against the expectations of society. And it has been my driving force to make it in an industry that is still largely run by men.”

“More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other. I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion.”

Kidman made an appeal to her “strong and beautiful sisters” as she wrote about domestic violence following her own experiences and a decade working as a UN ambassador.

She urged her readers to “realise our respective dreams and goals, who in moments of self-doubt provide the assurance that we are strong and beautiful in myriad ways, and who tell us that yes, we can do whatever we set our minds on”.

Her words came as she was named in the publication’s list of 50 leading women from around the world, including the likes of Meryl Streep, Amal Clooney and Taylor Swift.

The special edition also includes letters penned by African-American ballet dancer Misty Copeland and sexual harassment whistleblower Gretchen Carlson.

Thank you @PORTERmagazine for these gorgeous covers in honor of your #PorterIncredibleWomen issue 💪 Ladies elevating ladies in 2017 💪 pic.twitter.com/LtqQkq1Nl7 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 22, 2017

Carlson, who last year received a $10 million settlement against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes after claiming sexual harassment, wrote: “I’d like to encourage all women and girls to stop being people pleasers and perfectionists – and … stop being so damn nice.

“We need to celebrate our own failures because it’s through our toughest times that we truly come to understand and appreciate the real meaning of success.

“If we collectively decide to speak up and stand up, we can all become warriors in the path for a better future for us and our children.”

Porter magazine is on sale from Friday.