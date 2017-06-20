Nicole Kidman turns 50 with vow to 'live with abandon of a 21-year-old'

Nicole Kidman is celebrating her 50th birthday – but said she still tries to live with the carefree attitude of a 21-year-old.

The actress said she is happy to have hit the milestone birthday and feels her career is as healthy as ever, with a nomination at this year’s Oscars for her role in Lion and critical acclaim for her TV series Big Little Lies.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, she said of turning 50: “It feels sort of like an accomplishment. But I still try to conduct myself with the abandon of a 21-year-old.

Nicole is happy at celebrating her 50th (Isabel Infantes/PA) More

“It’s been a wonderful year for me. Things work in mysterious ways, right? And I’m just thankful to have been given all this in the year I turn 50.”

Big Little Lies is a darkly comic TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s book about a group of school mums which Nicole co-produced with Reese Witherspoon.

The pair also star in the series, alongside Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.

Reese and Nicole teamed up for Big Little Lies (Ian West/PA) More

Nicole said: “Big Little Lies came about because Reese and I were frustrated that we weren’t being offered complex, interesting roles.

“So we found this book and said ‘Let’s get this made’. And we created our own opportunities and then gave our girlfriends roles.

“For it to have been such a success was astounding because we thought: ‘Well, this will hit a small demographic of women who have kids at school,” but it penetrated.

“I’m astounded at the way in which this series has worked globally. It’s like being in a massive hit film.”

Nicole and Reese are looking at a second series, and the Australian actress said: “If we can match what we did before we would be foolish not to try and put it all back together.

“If there’s a way to take these women’s lives further, it would be interesting and so lovely if we could do it.”

The actress says she likes to help out aspiring filmmakers (Ian West/PA) More

Read More