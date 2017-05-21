Nicole Kidman sparkles on Cannes red carpet in sequinned dress

Nicole Kidman lit up the Cannes red carpet, stepping out for a screening of her new film in a glittering sequinned dress.

The Australian actress, 49 – who has been called “the Queen of Cannes” – looked every inch the movie star as she arrived to see her film How To Talk To Girls At Parties.

The sparkling midi-dress featured eye-catching white ruffle detailing and a keyhole neckline.

Nicole, who has four films at the festival on the French Riviera, teamed it with an elegant up-do and metallic sandals.

But the actress had competition in the style stakes from her co-star Elle Fanning.

The 19-year-old oozed youthful sophistication in a green gown with a deep halter neckline, adorned with delicate silver leaves.

This year’s festival has already seen some big fashion moments in its opening days.

US supermodel Kendall Jenner was a big hit in a mini-dress with a vast train at the premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute, while model Bella Hadid left little to the imagination in a daring satin number on opening night.