Nicole Kidman goes full-on punk for new movie set in 70s Croydon

The first images of Nicole Kidman kitted out in full punk garb for new movie ‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’ have been unleashed.

Ahead of the movie’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Kidman appears to be channelling David Bowie’s goblin king Jareth from ‘Labyrinth’. It’s a strong look.

The movie is based on fantasy legend Neil Gaiman’s short story of the same name from 2006, and is being directed by John Cameron Mitchell, he of ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ fame.

It follows teen boys Enn and Vic heading to a party to try and meet girls, only to find they’re not quite what they expected.

In fact, they’re aliens – notably Elle Fanning’s punk singer Zan, who is spotted by Kidman’s extravagant fashion designer and music entrepreneur as a possible protege.

It also stars Alex Sharp, Ruth Wilson, Joanna Scanlan and Matt Lucas, and while it was filmed in Sheffield, it is actually set in 1970s Croydon.

The movie will be premiered at Cannes on May 21. There’s no UK release dat as yet.

