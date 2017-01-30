Nicolas Cage Showed Up at a Nicolas Cage Movie Marathon and Read a Short Story

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is an independent movie chain that originated in Austin, Texas. Aside from showing movies (duh), it also hosts special events, such as an annual Nicolas Cage movie marathon. It’s been called Caged (2014), Caged 2: Uncaged (2015), and Cag3d (2016).

The fourth one in January 2017 was called…C4ged 4-ever. It featured featured a very special guest: Nicolas Cage. Not only did Cage attend, he selected the five movies the audience watched:

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

(2008) Joe (2013)

(2013) Bringing Out the Dead (1999)

(1999) Army of One (2016)

(2016) Lord of War (2005)

It was an eventful night. Cage kicked things off with a reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” and also held a Q&A. Cage said he passed on a Paul Schrader script that was too violent. He also mentioned that his influences include Jerry Lewis, Daffy Duck, Marlon Brando, and Elvis Presley. His favorite actors today are Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Gosling, James Franco, and Zoe Saldana.

Another fun thing happened — a marriage proposal. Alamo Drafthouse says this is the final “Caged” celebration. What a finale!

