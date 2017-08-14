Nick Fury isn't in Avengers 3, 4, or Black Panther and Samuel L Jackson is not happy about it

Marvel Studios star Samuel L Jackson seems pretty peeved that he wasn’t invited to appear in 2018’s ‘Black Panther’.

‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ star told us Nick Fury won’t be in ‘Avengers 3’, ‘Avengers 4’, or ‘Black Panther’, but it’s his character’s omission from the Africa-set Marvel adventure that seems to have annoyed him the most.

“I wasn’t in the ‘superhero argument’ movie [‘Captain America: Civil War’], I’m not in ‘Avengers 3 and 4’. They’re shooting them now, and they haven’t called me yet,” Jackson tells Yahoo Movies.

“They wouldn’t let me go to ‘Black Panther’-ville, so it’s kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?!”

Editor’s note: Our interview above was filmed before Nick Fury’s involvement in 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel’ had been confirmed by Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige.

‘Black Panther’ is the first solo outing for Chadwick Boseman’s Marvel hero who was introduced in ‘The Superhero Argument Movie’… sorry, ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

The bulk of ‘Black Panther’, which comes to cinemas February 2018, takes place in the fictional African country of Wakanda and features a majority African or African-American cast.

In the MCU, Nick Fury has been in hiding since ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ and he briefly resurfaced in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. If Jackson is to be believed, the next time his character will appear in the MCU is in 2019’s 1990s-set ‘Captain Marvel’, which will act as a prequel to the main MCU-narrative (excluding ‘The First Avenger’).

It was recently revealed that Samuel L Jackson had been dethroned as the highest-grossing actor of all time by none other than Marvel legend Stan Lee, thanks to his numerous superhero cameos, but Jackson says he doesn’t count.

“How does Stan get into the conversation?” he asked us.

“Stan can’t be in the conversation. It’s just me and Harrison Ford. Stan’s not in the conversation. I’m not buying that! I’ll accept Harrison, but I won’t accept Stan.”

Samuel L Jackson plays the titular hitman in this week’s new action-comedy ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’, in cinemas 18 August.

