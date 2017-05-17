Does new Transformers: The Last Knight trailer reveal Stanley Tucci as Merlin?





The latest trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ may be sneaking in an interesting and unexpected reveal.

Stanley Tucci, who joined the series in fourth film ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction,’ has long since been confirmed to be back as tech corporation CEO Joshua Joyce – but it has been rumoured that he might be pulling double duty in the film, taking a second role as none other than the legendary wizard of King Arthur’s court, Merlin.

Does this brief image from the new trailer confirm that Tucci is indeed playing Merlin in the movie? (Look for it at the 0.48 second mark.)

Is this Stanley Tucci as Merlin in ‘Transformers: The Last Knight?’ (Credit: Paramount) More

While we cannot say with 100% certainty that the long-haired, bearded fellow above is Tucci, it certainly does look like him – and in any case, it has already been speculated that Tucci might be playing that role.

Footage implies Stanley Tucci is playing Merlin in Transformers: The Last Knight. Seriously. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) 29 March 2017





Arthurian elements will come into play in this fifth film in Michael Bay’s sci-fi action series, as it delves into an alternate history for planet Earth in which the giant robots from space have been here all along. An unexpected development, perhaps, but as the trailer above shows we’ll have Sir Anthony Hopkins there to deal out the exposition, we’re sure audiences will have no problem accepting it.

British actor Liam Garrigan, who previously played King Arthur in TV’s ‘Once Upon A Time,’ will take on the legendary character once again here – and, given the multi-billion dollar success of the ‘Transformers’ series thus far, it seems safe to assume this particular Arthurian movie might fare a little better at the box office than ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ has done thus far.

Beyond this, the new trailer is a welcome indication that there will be plenty of Bay’s trademark broad comedy in ‘The Last Knight,’ in stark contrast to the rather more downbeat tone the marketing has taken to date.

Really, who can’t take some pleasure in the sight of Grimlock barfing up a car?

Spit that out Grimlock, you’ll ruin your dinner. (Credit: Paramount) More

Alongside Wahlberg, Tucci and Hopkins, the cast includes series veterans Josh Duhamel and John Turturro, plus newcomers including Laura Haddock and Isabela Moner.

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ opens in UK cinemas on 22 June.

