New trailer for Maze Runner: The Death Cure lands

The finale is almost here for Dylan O’Brien’s Thomas and his team of Gladers, as the trailer for the last film in the ‘Maze Runner’ series arrives.

He’ll lead his ragtag crew on a potentially deadly mission to break into the Last City, the WCKD-controlled stronghold, which may prove to be the most dangerous maze of all.

Director Wes Ball has described this last instalment as ‘a heist movie’, with the added jeopardy of Thomas trying to find the cure for the ‘Flare’, the devastating pandemic.

“The first film, with the maze, was all cement and overgrowth,” he says.

“The second story was the sand and rust of the Scorch and this film is a world of glass and steel. I’d say it has elements of sci-fi and film noir – I loved the idea that each one of these movies has a distinct look and feel, but that they all fold into this same universe.”

Also starring Kaya Scodelario, Nathalie Emmanuel, Katherine McNamara, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rosa Salazar, Giancarlo Esposito, Walton Goggins, and Patricia Clarkson, it’s due out on February 9, 2018.

