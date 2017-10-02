New Thor: Ragnarok trailer reveals fight-filled footage

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ just got a new trailer

And it’s an action-packed glimpse of the upcoming Marvel movie.

It’s only a matter of weeks until ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ appears in cinemas. But it looks as though a new Chinese trailer has given us an even better glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming ‘Thor’ sequel.

And that’s basically a lot of fighting.

The impressive Chinese ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trailer opens with an introduction by Chris Hemsworth, who confirms that the movie is being released in China.

And with that announcement comes a slew of new footage.

Yes, we’ve seen Thor and The Hulk going at it plenty of times by now, but the fight scenes in this new trailer have been amped up to eleven. There’s new footage of Thor and Hela heading into a stand-off on the Rainbow Bridge, as well as a pretty cool fight scene between Valkyrie and Hela, too.

Basically, it looks as though the Goddess of Death is getting a bit fighty.

And she couldn’t look more awesome.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thor’s world is about to explode in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avengers… The Incredible Hulk!”

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

Taika Waititi directed the movie, based on a script by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, and Eric Pearson.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in cinemas on 27 October 2017.

