New Thor: Ragnarok trailer features Doctor Strange

The Doctor is in… a new trailer for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

It’s no secret that Doctor Strange will be donning his cape for the upcoming ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. And now, it looks as though we’ve got our first look at him in the movie.

A new Japanese trailer has debuted online, and while the bulk of it is footage we’ve seen before (albeit cut into a different order), the opening moments tease a rather cool meeting between the God of Thunder and the Sorcerer Supreme.

And it’s pretty cool.

Of course, we already knew this was coming.

If you stayed to watch the ‘Doctor Strange’ post-credits scenes, you’ll remember a short meeting between Thor and the good doctor which saw Doctor Strange promising to help his fellow hero to track down Loki… and that’s likely how this is going to go down.

But while that previous glimpse of their meeting offered a cute gag in the form of an infinitely self-filling mug of beer, it looks as though when it comes down to it, their joint venture is going to get a bit more serious.

“Thor, I sense a great change in your future,” says Doctor Strange. “Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend.”

To which Thor responds: “I have dire plans for destiny.”

Obviously, we’ve seen both Thor and Loki feature heavily in the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trailers… and it looks as though both Asgardian brothers will be heading to Sakaar, forced to fight in the gladiatorial arenas of the Grandmaster.

But will Doctor Strange be heading there, too?

Or will his cameo feature far earlier in the story?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But judging from Thor’s clothes and haircut in the brief clip, I’d say this happens very early in the movie – probably before it all kicks off when Hela turns up in Asgard.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!”

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

Taika Waititi directed the movie, based on a script by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, and Eric Pearson.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in cinemas on 27 October 2017.

