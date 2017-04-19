New ‘Star Wars’ Species Debuts From the Han Solo Movie Set

Thanks the stealthy work of an erstwhile Ewok, we’ve just gotten our first glimpse at an alien species hitherto unknown to the Star Wars galaxy.

This six-eyed specimen, sporting a nifty duster and cargo pants and seen hanging around the set of the upcoming Han Solo standalone film, was briefly revealed in the latest video soliciting donations for the Star Wars Force for Change charity. Hosted by Warwick Davis (who has played several characters in Star Wars films, most notably Wicket the Ewok in Return of the Jedi), the clip purports to offer a “spoiler-free tour” of the set at London’s Pinewood Studios — giving us shots of the parking lot and vending machines — before introducing co-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie), who then swing the camera over to the oddly orbed alien. (Watch the full clip below.)

No word on what the character’s name is, the extent of its role in the film, or even what planet it comes from. Some fans have pointed out that the creature bears a resemblance to the Gran species, but those folks only have three eyes.

The still-untitled film, which will focus on the early adventures of the beloved scoundrel, including his initial encounter with Chewbacca and the story of how he won the Millennium Falcon from buddy Lando Calrissian, began shooting in February. The cast includes Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Woody Harrelson (Han’s mentor), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (a female droid), and Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Michael K. Williams in unspecified roles.

Han Solo movie cast (Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm) More

Last Friday at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Yahoo Movies that she was about to leave for London to check in on the proceedings. “We just started — we’re four or five weeks in — on the Han Solo movie. In fact, I leave in about 45 minutes to go back to London, where we’re shooting right now. We’re shooting that until August.” The film is set to hit theaters May 25, 2018.

Meanwhile, for more information on the Force for Change contest, go to Omaze.com/StarWars. It benefits UNICEF and the Starlight Children’s Foundation, and the prizes include a visit to the set and a chance to appear in the Solo film, an overnight excursion to Skywalker Ranch, and a trip to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: