New Star Wars 8 trailer: Luke finally speaks in new The Last Jedi tease

Disney has released a brand new trailer and poster for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ as tickets finally go on sale at 7am today.

The new trailer for Rian Johnson’s sequel to 2015’s ‘The Force Awakens’ debuted on American television last night, and you can watch in full above. It’s packed full of exciting revelations including Luke Skywalker finally breaking his 30+ year silence, Andy Serkis’ Snoke in the flesh, and a hint that Rey will be tempted by the Dark Side.

Luke seems to be concerned about the strength of Rey’s burgeoning Jedi powers, wary of making the same mistakes he made with Kylo Ren who turned against him. There’s also confrontations between Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Snoke, John Boyega’s Finn and Gwendoline Christie’s Phasma, and a moment that suggests Adam Driver’s Kylo may attack his mother General Leia in a space battle.

It’s all jolly exciting stuff, and a great teaser for the release.

Here’s the official synopsis: In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ arrives in UK cinemas on 14 December.

