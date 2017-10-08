New Star Wars 8 trailer coming this week

It’s official – we’re getting a new ‘Star Wars 8’ trailer.

And it’s coming next week.

It looks as though the rumours are true – ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will be offering up another glimpse at the galaxy far, far away this week, as a new trailer debuts this Tuesday morning.

“Lucasfilm announced today that the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the UK,” read the official press release. “Following the trailer launch, tickets to the highly anticipated cinematic event will be on sale everywhere. Star Wars: The Last Jedi follows on from the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the most successful film of all time in the UK.”

But this isn’t the first we’ve heard of it.

The news comes just weeks after Mark Hamill teased a new trailer, to debut during Monday Night Football in the states… and it looks as though he was true to his word – the date hinted at by Hamill, lining up perfectly with the official trailer debut.

“Watch Monday Night Football on Monday 9th October,” he said via Twitter. “For no reason in particular.”

What can we expect from the new trailer?

Well, the folks at Disney and Lucasfilm have already treated us to a glimpse of the new trailer itself – releasing a number of small teasers via social media.





And we can’t wait to find out more.





‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

