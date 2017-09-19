New Star Wars 8 trailer could be coming in October

A new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is on its way…

Apparently.

According to ‘Star Wars 8’ star Mark Hamill, a new trailer for ‘The Last Jedi’ could appear early next month – specifically, during Monday Night Football on 9 October 2017.

“Watch Monday Night Football on Monday 9th October,” he said via Twitter. “For no reason in particular.”

But will this really be when the new trailer debuts?

Although ‘Star Wars’ fans have been expecting the debut of a new trailer for some time now, there’s certainly no guarantee… and Mark Hamill’s tweet has since been deleted.

In fact, he’s even distancing himself from his earlier remarks.

I have no idea. Disney will announce when they are ready. #WaitForVIIITrailer — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2017





He’s even claimed that the original tweet was simply a misundeerstood football joke…

That was a misunderstood Vikings vs Bears joke. Nobody gets me. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2017





So, will a new trailer debut on 9 October or was it a misunderstanding?

Well, Hamill has a long history of messing around with his fans… but this tweet seemed a little on the nose if you ask me. And the fact that his original tweet has since been deleted may suggest that the folks at Disney weren’t exactly happy with his big reveal.

Either way, a new trailer can’t be far away.

After all, ‘The Force Awakens’ had already seen plenty of marketing by this point in production… and ‘The Last Jedi’ is swiftly falling behind.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

