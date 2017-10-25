New Star Wars 8 video reveals fresh looks at space horse, Leia, and more

USA Today has released an exclusive new behind-the-scenes video from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and it’s packed with a lot of never-before-seen stuff from Rian Johnson’s sequel.

Most intriguingly, the new video has given us another look at a fathier, the weird new space horse being introduced in ‘The Last Jedi’. The giant equine creature had previously been spotted in paparazzi photos taken at the film’s location shoot in Croatia last year, and in another behind-the-scenes video released earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration.

Behold the fathier (USA Today/Lucasfilm) More

Elsewhere in the new footage we’re treated to new looks at John Boyega’s Finn in a Bacta tank recovering from the injuries sustained in 2015’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, Snoke’s blood red throne room, and Carrie Fisher in her final film role as General Leia.

John Boyega’s Finn was injured by Kylo Ren in a lightsaber duel in ‘The Force Awakens’ (USA Today/Lucasfilm) More

Daisy Ridley’s Rey take direction from Rian Johnson on the set of ‘The Last Jedi’ (USA Today/Lucasfilm) More

Carrie Fisher talks with director Rian Johnson on the set of ‘The Last Jedi’ (USA Today/Lucasfilm) More

We also get to see a lot more of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, who promises to play a much bigger part in ‘The Last Jedi’ than he did in ‘The Force Awakens’.

“That’s what I love about Rian’s approach to the story,” Hamill says in the video. “It’s like a real journey of discovery.”

Recent rumours have suggested we may see the galaxy’s favourite Jedi taking a turn to the Dark Side in ‘The Last Jedi’, which could prove to be the biggest twist in the franchise’s history so far.

Mark Hamill in all his bearded glory in ‘The Last Jedi’ (USA Today/Lucasfilm) More

Johnson and Hamill consult each other on the set (USA Today/Lucasfilm) More

“Laugh it up fuzzball” (USA Today/Lucasfilm) More

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ arrives in UK cinemas on 14 December. watch the latest trailer below.





