New Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer reveals more of Stark-designed Spidey suit

It seems that Spider-Man’s spandex has more in common with Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit than we previously thought.

The new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ – one of two, in fact – has given us more of a glimpse into the technologically advanced garms that Robert Downey Jr’s suave billionaire superhero has gifted Peter Parker.

But with his ‘training wheels’ very much still on, he’s somewhat restricted to crimes such as ‘grand theft bicycle’.

That is until Michael Keaton’s Vulture comes on the scene and starts carving up passenger ferries.

The international trailer, meanwhile, shows us more of Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, a salvage mogul who’s collecting gear discarded from battles fought by the Avengers, and building himself a suit of his own.

With the dastardly Toomes sick of the proliferation of Stark, the stage is set for a pretty testy confrontation.

Also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and Donald Glover, this hotly-anticipated instalment in the Marvel series is due out on July 5.

