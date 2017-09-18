New poster for Pierce Brosnan's The Foreigner is hilarious

Everyone is looking forward to seeing Pierce Brosnan facing off with Jackie Chan in new action movie ‘The Foreigner’.

But now the poster for the Chinese market has been revealed, the prospect of seeing Pierce as a giant – and with a giant shooter – is just too much.

(Credit: STX Entertainment) More

Unless, of course, there’s been a bit of a perspective issue, and Pierce isn’t actually a giant at all, and just normal size.

But we’re keeping our fingers firmly crossed for the giant option.

The movie, directed by ‘GoldenEye’ and ‘Casino Royale’ helmsman Martin Campbell, finds Pierce as a British government official with more than a passing resemblance to Gerry Adams.

It pits him against Jackie Chan’s Quan, a businessman and all-round ordinary Joe who is seeking revenge over the death of his daughter in what he reckons was an act of politically motivated terrorism, an act that Brosnan’s Liam Hennessy may hold the key to.





No mention in the official synopsis of how his gigantism comes into play, but it’s bound to be dealt with in a highly plausible manner.

It’s due out in the US in October, but there’s no UK release date as yet.

Read More:

Tributes paid to Harry Dean Stanton, dead at 91

Jamie Lee Curtis returns in 2018 Halloween sequel

Fox push Logan as Oscar contender