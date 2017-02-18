New 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Ghost Ship Revealed — in Lego Form (Exclusive)

We don’t know too much about Captain Jack Sparrow’s next outing, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. We know it involves his ghostly nemesis Captain Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem) escaping from the Bermuda Triangle on the hunt for the Trident of Poseidon, which grants its bearer control of the seven seas. Now, thanks to Lego, Yahoo Movies has some new details thanks to an exclusive sneak peek at the epic new brick set based on the film.

The Silent Mary is Salazar’s ghost ship, and the Lego version, which will be on display this weekend at New York Toy Fair, is a 2,300-piece model loaded with details from the fifth installment of Johnny Depp’s Pirates series.

When built, the ship will measure 26 inches from bow to stern and 18 inches tall.

Here’s a breakdown of the Silent Mary set’s elements, per the Lego factsheet:

This highly detailed Lego model with over 2,200 pieces features a hinged bow section, opening skeleton hull with decay and destruction detailing, movable rudder, collapsible main mast and two further masts, long bowsprit with crow’s nest and mast, tattered sails, detailed quarterdeck, plus a rowboat with two oars and an array of weapons and accessory elements. This model provides a rewarding build and play experience, and the integrated stand makes it suitable for display… Includes eight minifigures: Captain Jack Sparrow, Henry, Carina, Lieutenant Lesaro, Captain Salazar, Officer Magda, Officer Santos and the Silent Mary Masthead.

The $199.99 set is due out in April 1, ahead of the film’s May 26 release. Lego is also unveiling two new “BrickHeadz” characters from Dead Men Tell No Tales, based on the rival captains, Jack and Salazar. These sets will retail for $9.99 each.