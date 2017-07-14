New It photos rally the Losers Club to take on Pennywise

The Losers Club rally together to take on It - Credit: Warner Bros.

Pennywise is back… but perhaps not for long.

At least, not if the Losers get their way.

The upcoming remake of ‘Stephen King’s It’ looks absolutely terrifying… but that’s not going to stop the Losers Club from banding together to take on the nefarious Pennywise.

And we’ve got our first glimpse at how that goes down.

Appearing online thanks to Entertainment Weekly, a collection of new images shows the entire gang getting together to take on the supernatural creature they call ‘It’.

But are things going to be different this time around?

“The film version of Stephen King’s It skews the notorious opening scene in a way that changes the stakes significantly for one of the lead characters — Bill Denbrough (Midnight Special’s Jaeden Lieberher, second from left.)”

This series of new images from the upcoming ‘It’ remake pose an interesting question:

Does Georgie live?

The 1986 Stephen King novel features a disturbing prologue, in which Bill Denbrough’s brother Georgie is murdered by Pennywise after he chases a paper boat down the street in the rain. In the novel, Georgie is found with his arm missing… but apparently, the upcoming film he’s not found at all.

Could he have survived his encounter with It?

Either way, it puts a new twist on his brother Bill’s motivations.

Sure, he’s out for revenge… but perhaps this time around, there’s a chance that Georgie could still be alive. He’s on a personal quest to find his little brother – dead or alive. And he’s willing to go to extreme lengths to make that happen.

I wouldn’t go down there if I was you – Credit: Warner Bros. More

“This sequence of concept art reveals the descent,” explains EW. “In the first frame, we see Bill with his friend Bev Marsh (Sophia Lillis), but in the finished film he’s with different buddies.”

“He actually comes in with some of the Losers. Richie and Eddie,” explains director Andrés Muschietti. “And they meet Ben in that scene.”

Bill and a pal descend the rope – Credit: Warner Bros. More

Another piece of concept art depicts Bill Denbrough and one of his friends descending the rope into the ewers of Derry – the lair of Pennywise the clown.

“The network of storm drains is littered with cast-off items – a doll, a single roller skate, a bouncing ball. This is more than trash. These are the remnants of other lost children whose fears have fed the beast beneath their twisted town.”

Bill tracks It through the sewers – Credit: Warner Bros. More

