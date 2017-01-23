New Photos of Margot Robbie as Figure Skater Tonya Harding and Sebastian Stan as Harding’s Ex-Husband

Nick Schager
Writer
Yahoo Movies
Margot Robbie (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP)

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Tonya Harding was one of American figure skating’s brightest lights. That is, until she was implicated in a 1994 plot by her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt, who pled guilty to hiring someone to club Harding’s main rival, Nancy Kerrigan, on the leg in the run-up to the Winter Olympics. The shocking incident (which led to a plea deal and probation for Harding) rocked the sports world and will no doubt be one of the focal points of the upcoming Harding biopic I, Tonya, starring Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie as the skater. And now, we have new photos of Robbie and Sebastian Stan as Gillooly sporting some serious late ’80s style.

I, Tonya will reportedly chart Harding’s rise to fame, and the way in which her relationship with Gillooly helped lead her to ruin. From these photos, the biopic will focus at least partially on events preceding Harding’s rise to American skating’s peak, because they show Robbie sporting some short, curly hair, versus the longer locks that Harding had during her celebrated professional run:

Margot Robbie on set on Jan. 21.
Margot Robbie on set on Jan. 21. (Photo: AKM-GSI)
18 FEB 1994: TONYA HARDING DURING TODAYS PRESS CONFERENCE AT THE MAIN PRESS CENTRE LILLEHAMMER, NORWAY. Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT
Tonya Harding in 1994. (Photo: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT)

Meanwhile, Stan (seen below with Robbie) appears to be a perfect fit to play the mustached Gillooly, who Harding married in 1990 when she was just 19. They divorced in 1993.

Sebastian Stan and Margot Robbie on Jan. 21 in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: AKM-GSI)
Jeff Gillooly, right, ex-husband of figure skater Tonya Harding, enters FBI headquarters with this attorney, Ron Hoevet, on Jan.27,1994 in Portland, Oregon. Gillooly is meeting with investigators to discuss the Nancy Kerigan assault case. (AP Photo/Shane Young)
Jeff Gillooly (center) in 1994. (Photo: AP Photo/Shane Young)

Also seen on-set in full costume is Allison Janney, who’s playing Harding’s mother LaVona Golden, who was known for being a domineering mentor to her daughter (as an adult, Harding accused her mom of mental and physical abuse):

Allison Janney on Jan. 21. (Photo: AKM-GSI)
U.S. figure skating champion Tonya Harding chats with her mother, LaVona Golden, during a break in her practice session in Portland, Ore., Jan. 21, 1994. Harding, who is under investigation in the assault on rival skater Nancy Kerrigan, has denied any involvement in the case. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)
Tonya Harding chats with her mother, LaVona Golden, in 1994. (Photo: AP Photo/Jack Smith)

These photos come on the heels of last week’s behind-the-scenes snapshot of Robbie with long hair and body padding.

Margot Robbie as Tonya harding (Photo: FAMEFLYNET/AKM-GSI)
Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding (Photo: FAMEFLYNET/AKM-GSI)

Directed by Craig Gillespie (The Finest Hours, Fright Night) and also starring Julianne Nicholson (who’s not, as early reports indicated, playing Kerrigan), I, Tonya is due sometime in 2018 — meaning there are likely more photos on the way, including Robbie in full figure skating gear.

