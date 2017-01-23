New Photos of Margot Robbie as Figure Skater Tonya Harding and Sebastian Stan as Harding’s Ex-Husband

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Tonya Harding was one of American figure skating’s brightest lights. That is, until she was implicated in a 1994 plot by her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt, who pled guilty to hiring someone to club Harding’s main rival, Nancy Kerrigan, on the leg in the run-up to the Winter Olympics. The shocking incident (which led to a plea deal and probation for Harding) rocked the sports world and will no doubt be one of the focal points of the upcoming Harding biopic I, Tonya, starring Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie as the skater. And now, we have new photos of Robbie and Sebastian Stan as Gillooly sporting some serious late ’80s style.

I, Tonya will reportedly chart Harding’s rise to fame, and the way in which her relationship with Gillooly helped lead her to ruin. From these photos, the biopic will focus at least partially on events preceding Harding’s rise to American skating’s peak, because they show Robbie sporting some short, curly hair, versus the longer locks that Harding had during her celebrated professional run:

Margot Robbie on set on Jan. 21. (Photo: AKM-GSI) More

Tonya Harding in 1994. (Photo: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT) More

Meanwhile, Stan (seen below with Robbie) appears to be a perfect fit to play the mustached Gillooly, who Harding married in 1990 when she was just 19. They divorced in 1993.

Sebastian Stan and Margot Robbie on Jan. 21 in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: AKM-GSI) More

Jeff Gillooly (center) in 1994. (Photo: AP Photo/Shane Young) More

