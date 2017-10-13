New Kingsman movie banned in Cambodia over portrayal as 'criminal hideout'

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ has been banned in Cambodia for its portrayal of the country as a crime haven.

Of particular upset is the depiction of one of the country’s sacred and most famous temples in the Cambodian jungle as ‘Poppy Land’, the hideout of Julianne Moore’s drug cartel kingpin Poppy Adams.

Bok Borak, the director of the culture ministry’s film department, said that the treatment of Cambodia in the movie is ‘unacceptable’.

The Matthew Vaughn-directed sequel, which finds Taron Edgerton’s secret agent Eggsy joining forces with the Kingsman’s stateside counterparts, will now be banned for ‘using the name Cambodia as a hideout for criminals’.

“And what is more worrying is that it uses one of our temples as a place to produce drugs, to kill people cruelly… So we don’t allow the screening of this film in our country,” he told Agence France-Presse.

Though Cambodia was not a location for the movie, Poppy’s hideout resembles the famous Ta Prohm at Angkor, also used in the movie ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’.

“Our temple is a world heritage site that we must protect and it is not a place for such things,” Borak added, going on to say that the culture ministry would be contacting the filmmakers ‘to show our frustration’.

Cambodia is also said to have banned the screening of the forthcoming horror reboot ‘Jigsaw’ too, over its excessive violence.

