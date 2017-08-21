New Kingsman 2 clip reveals more about The Golden Circle

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ is a pretty mysterious title…

And now we’ve finally got some idea what it’s all about.

An explosive new clip from ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ has debuted online, and it finally gives us a bit more info about the ‘Golden Circle’.

“Someone’s planning something major,” explains Kingsman agent Eggsy (played by Taron Egerton). “The name ‘The Golden Circle’ keeps coming up.”

That’s right – it seems the Golden Circle is an extreme villainous organisation.

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

And it seems they’re all about secrecy.

“Fingerprints removed… teeth filed smooth… a tattoo made of 24-carat gold,” explains Kingsman agent Roxy (played by Sophie Cookson).

Clearly, the ‘Golden Circle’ is keen to keep the identity of their operatives a complete secret… and they’re willing to go to extreme lengths to do so. Not exactly amateurs, then… But what’s the Golden Circle all about?

Although the new trailer doesn’t explain, it seems they’re actually a drug ring.

Revealed earlier this year back at San Diego Comic Con, the ‘Golden Circle’ is a secretive drugs cartel with some kind of monopoly on a certain illegal substance. How that plays into the destruction of Kingsman remains to be seen.

But clearly, they’re more than a little wealthy.

After all, a 24-carat gold tattoo isn’t exactly cheap. Not to mention that the group’s leader, Poppy (played by Julianne Moore) owns her very own retro 1950s-inspired town called Poppy Land – built atop a secluded mountain in the middle of the jungle.

It makes Blofeld’s lairs look measly in comparison.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Julianne Moore and Elton John.

Matthew Vaughn directed the film based on a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ heads to cinemas on 29 September 2017.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet