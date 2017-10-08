New Justice League trailer unites DC’s heroes

It’s here – ‘Justice League’ just got an explosive new trailer.

And it absolutely kicks ass.

A new trailer for ‘Justice League’ has appeared online… and it gives us our best look yet at DC’s iconic superheroes as they band together to take on a common foe. Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Cyborg all play their part.

And it gives us our first glimpse of Superman, too.

– Zack Snyder ‘Stepping Back’ From DC

– Justice League Gets Epic Comic Con Trailer

– Warner Bros. Adds Two New DC Movies

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves…

‘Justice League’ revolves around DC’s iconic heroes banding together after Superman’s ‘death’. There’s no-one around to save the day, and it looks as though it’s up to Batman to unite Earth’s greatest heroes.

“It was the end of the world,” states an ominous voiceover.

And in response, the Justice League has risen.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.”

“Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”

It’s an epic trailer with some great new action shots.

Wonder Woman takes on a barrage of parademons, and it looks as though our heroes are in for one hell of a fight. And only one thing can tip the balance, the arrival of the Man of Steel.

That’s right – Superman is back.

But we haven’t seen him in action just yet.

Unfortunately, those new scenes featuring Clark Kent are purely in Lois’ imagination… and so it looks as though we’ll have to wait a little while longer before we see Superman back in action.

Will he appear in his classic guise, or suit up in a new, darker costume?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

– Danny Elfman Composing Justice League Score

– Wonder Woman 2 Already In The Works

– A Closer Look At Batman’s Justice League Suit