New 'Justice League' Trailer Brings the Superhero Team Together

By Seth Kelley

Several character teasers later, a new Justice League trailer was finally released Saturday morning that unites the team.

“We have to be ready,” Ben Affleck’s Batman says in a voiceover. “You, me, the others. There’s a tide coming from far way.”

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman replies, “Not coming, Bruce, it’s already here. The others. Where are they?”

Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher star in the Warner Bros. tentpole. Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons, and Willem Dafoe will also appear in the film. Zack Snyder began shooting “Justice League” in April from a script by Chris Terrio.

A trailer for Justice League surprised fans at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con with its upbeat tone. The film hits theaters on Nov. 17, while Momoa’s standalone Aquaman was recently pushed back to Dec. 21, 2018.

Justice League will hit theaters Nov. 17.



