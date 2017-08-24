New Joker and Harley Quinn movie from directors of Crazy, Stupid, Love

Another day, another Joker movie gets announced.

In something of a personnel curveball, a DC movie spin-off starring the Joker and Harley Quinn is to be helmed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

Ficarra and Requa are the directorial duo behind all-star rom-com ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ from 2011, and the executive producers of schmaltzy NBC drama ‘This Is Us’.

They also directed the heist actioner ‘Focus’, with Margot Robbie – who plays Harley Quinn for the DC cinematic universe – opposite Will Smith.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair are in final negotiations to both write and direct a spin-off with Robbie’s former psychologist Quinn and Jared Leto’s clown prince of crime.

It will most likely arrive in cinemas after the planned ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel, which will also see Leto and Robbie reprising their roles.

One insider at Warner Bros described the project as ‘an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine’.

It’s the second announcement of a Joker-based movie this week – with ‘The Hangover’ director Todd Phillips being talked up as the helmsman of an ‘origin story’ not starring Leto but with Martin Scorsese producing.

That project also sits with another from DC – the planned Matt Reeves-helmed ‘The Batman’, which will not star Ben Affleck as the caped crusader.

In fact, Reeves has been quoted as saying the movie won’t even be a part of the ‘extended universe’.

“Well, I have a vision for a way to do something with that character that feels like it resonates with me personally, and a perspective that can grow out into other things,” he told KCRW.

“When they [Warner Bros.] approached me, what they said was ‘look, it’s a standalone, it’s not part of the extended universe.’”

